UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa reports lower first-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican retailer and
bottler Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit fell 5
percent as its main bottling business Coke Femsa paid more on
debt and its share of Heineken's profit was hurt by one-time
charges.
The company, which operates convenience store
chain Oxxo and co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa
with the Coca Cola Co, reported a profit of 2.488
billion pesos ($190.5 million) in the three months to the end of
March, compared to 2.613 billion pesos a year earlier.
A pickup in sales of still beverages including water and new
Oxxo store openings helped revenue climb 14.3 percent to 64.228
billion pesos, the company said.
Femsa holds a 20 percent stake in Heineken, the
world's third-largest brewer, after selling its beer business to
the Dutch company in 2010. Heineken said its first-quarter
profit fell to EUR143 million from EUR 227 million in the first
quarter of 2013.
Femsa's bottling business Coke Femsa earlier on Wednesday
also reported a lower first-quarter profit on higher debt costs.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March)
