UPDATE 3-Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa to buy local bottler

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa
(KOFL.MX), the largest Coke bottler in Latin America, said on
Monday it agreed to buy Grupo CIMSA, a smaller Mexican bottler, in
a deal worth about $836 million.
Cash-rich Coca-Cola Femsa has been on a buying spree since its
two largest rivals in Mexico, Arca and Contal, combined earlier
this year. [ID:nN20290348]
Coca-Cola Femsa said the latest acquisition, coupled with its
planned purchase of another family-owned bottler announced in
June, will give the company a sales volume representing half of
Coca-Cola's total sales in Mexico.
"This new partnership will leverage the geographic fit of our
... territories (and) our shared best practices," Chief Executive
Carlos Salazar said in a statement.
Grupo CIMSA is a family-owned Coca-Cola bottler mainly
operating in the states of Mexico and Morelos in the center of the
country, Coca-Cola Femsa said.
CIMSA shareholders will get 75.4 million newly-issued
Coca-Cola Femsa shares valued at 118 pesos a share in the deal.
Coca-Cola Femsa will assume about 2.1 billion pesos ($160
million) in debt as part of the deal, the company said. At the end
of June, Coca-Cola Femsa had net debt of 5.3 billion pesos and a
cash balance of 16.7 billion pesos.
As part of the deal, Coca-Cola Femsa will also acquire a 13.2
percent stake in Promotora Industrial Azucarera, a Mexican sugar
producer.
Coca-Cola Femsa shares closed up 0.75 percent at 123 pesos in
local trading. The shares are up 20.5 percent this year.
The CIMSA deal is subject to regulatory approvals, Coca-Cola
Femsa said.
Coca-Cola Femsa, which is a joint venture between The
Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Mexico's Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX), said at the
end of June it would buy Grupo Tampico in a deal worth about $790
million. [ID:nN1E75R2AG]
Mexico competition regulators approved that deal earlier on
Monday.
The bottler also bought a dairy products company in Panama in
March, in an effort to tap into new trends in health and diet
drinks. [ID:nN28209082]
($1 = 13.1571 pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Phil
Berlowitz)