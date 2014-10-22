版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 07:59 BJT

Mexican REIT Fibra Inn to issue $300 mln in new certificates

MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Inn will issue new tradable certificates worth some 4.1 billion pesos ($302.7 million) exclusively to existing holders, the company said on Wednesday.

Fibra Inn, which specializes in acquiring properties in the Mexican hotel industry, said in a statement that a meeting of its investors had agreed to issue 258,334,218 certificates at a discounted price of 15.85 pesos.

The investment trusts, known in Mexico as "fibras," issue certificates that function much like shares on the local stock exchange, and allow investors to participate in the Mexican property market without owning buildings.

Fibra Inn's certificates closed down by 0.46 percent at 17.42 pesos on Wednesday. (1 US dollar = 13.5450 Mexican peso) (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐