Mexican REIT Fibra Shop postpones certificate sale

MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexican real estate
investment trust Fibra Shop on Friday said it would postpone a
planned sale of tradable certificates due to current market
conditions.
Last month, Fibra Shop, which specializes in
retail properties, said it would sell up to 375 million
certificates worth some 6.46 billion pesos ($478.51 million) to
boost its buying power.
Mexico's REITs, known locally as Fibras, issue certificates
that function like shares and allow investors to participate in
the property market without owning buildings.
In a statement, Fibra Shop said "prevailing conditions (on)
financial markets" had prompted the decision to postpone the
public offering of the certificates.
The REIT, which made its debut on Mexico's stock exchange in
July of last year, did not give any indication when it could
restart the sale.
(1 US dollar = 13.5002 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Anahi Rama Editing by W Simon)