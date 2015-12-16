版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 16日 星期三

Mexico's Fibra Uno buys $306 mln office portfolio

MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT) Fibra Uno said on Tuesday it had closed a deal to buy a portfolio of six office buildings in Mexico city for 5.25 billion Mexican pesos ($306.40 million).

REITs, known locally as fibras, issue certificates that function like shares and allow investors to participate in Mexico's property market without owning buildings. ($1 = 17.1213 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

