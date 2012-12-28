UPDATE 1-Mexico fiscal deficit widens in November vs year ago

MEXICO CITY Dec 28 Mexico's public sector ran a
fiscal deficit of 40.6 billion pesos ($3.13 billion) in
November, up 17.4 percent in inflation-adjusted terms compared
with the same month last year, the Finance Ministry said on
Friday.
The deficit from January through November totaled 204.5
billion pesos ($15.75 billion), but excluding spending on state
oil monopoly Pemex, the government accumulated a
surplus of 51.9 billion pesos ($4 billion), the ministry added.
Public sector revenue during the January-November period
increased 7.6 percent to 3.216 trillion pesos ($247.58 billion),
while net public spending was up 6.5 percent in real terms
compared with the same 11-month period a year ago.