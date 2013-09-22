Mexico to revise 2014 budget after storms, death toll around 115

| MEXICO CITY, Sept 22
revise its proposed 2014 budget in the wake of some of the worst
storm damage in decades, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on
Sunday as the death toll from widespread flooding and mudslides
rose to some 115.
The government earlier this month said it aimed to run a
budget deficit this year and next as it forges ahead with
spending on infrastructure. It must now find additional funds to
repair roads and infrastructure hammered by the storms.
Pena Nieto said Mexico's Congress "will absolutely have to
adjust" the federal budget in light of the mounting damage
caused by Tropical Storm Ingrid and Hurricane Manuel over the
past week.
He did not specify new funding levels beyond the roughly 12
billion Mexican pesos ($938.97 million) available in emergency
funding.
Pena Nieto added in a speech in the northwestern state of
Sinaloa that the death toll from the storms stands at "110 or
115."
Mexico's government aims to widen the budget deficit next
year to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, the finance
ministry said on Sept. 8.
The ministry also asked Congress to approve a deficit of 0.4
percent of GDP for 2013 after an economic slowdown this year
hurt government revenue.
At least two more people died when a Black Hawk rescue
helicopter crashed on a hillside near the stricken village of La
Pintada in southern Guerrero state, the government said late on
Saturday night. Only the deaths of two pilots and a mechanic
were confirmed from the accident previously, and the additional
two victims were listed as rescue workers.
Meanwhile, nearly 70 people remained missing after a
mudslide caused by torrential rains buried 40 homes in La
Pintada.
Pena Nieto said on Saturday that there was little hope
anyone had survived the mudslide in the village.
Guerrero state, home to the Pacific resort city of
Acapulco, has been the hardest hit by heavy rains unleashed by
Hurricane Manuel last week.
Mudslides and flooding have buried homes and badly damaged
highways and bridges in all but two of the country's 31 states,
according to government officials.