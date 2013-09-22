UPDATE 1-Mexico to revise 2014 budget after storms, death toll around 115

By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexico's Congress will
revise its proposed 2014 budget in the wake of some of the worst
storm damage in decades, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on
Sunday as the death toll from widespread flooding and mudslides
rose to about 115.
The government earlier this month said it aimed to run a
budget deficit this year and next as it forges ahead with
spending on infrastructure. It must now find additional funds to
repair roads and infrastructure hammered by the storms.
Pena Nieto said Mexico's Congress "will absolutely have to
adjust" the federal budget in light of the mounting destruction
caused by Tropical Storm Ingrid and Hurricane Manuel over the
past week.
"Today we can already anticipate that due to the damages
that we've seen, our (emergency) funds are insufficient," said
Pena Nieto in a speech in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.
He did not specify new funding levels beyond the roughly 12
billion Mexican pesos ($938.97 million) available in emergency
funding.
Pena Nieto also noted that the death toll from the storms
stands at "110 or 115."
Mexico's president called for a quick state-by-state
evaluation of damage to be overseen by the country's interior
minister that "will allow us to add resources beyond those
already budgeted for contingency and disaster funds to rebuild
infrastructure that has sadly been lost."
"We are confronting rainfall that has practically been the
most extensive in the history of the entire national territory,"
he added.
Mexico's government aims to widen the budget deficit next
year to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, the finance
ministry said earlier this month.
The ministry also asked Congress to approve a deficit of 0.4
percent of GDP for 2013 after an economic slowdown this year
hurt government revenue.
At least two more people died when a Black Hawk rescue
helicopter crashed on a hillside near the stricken village of La
Pintada in southern Guerrero state, the government said late on
Saturday night. Only the deaths of two pilots and a mechanic
were confirmed from the accident previously, and the additional
two victims were listed as rescue workers.
Meanwhile, nearly 70 people remained missing after a
mudslide caused by torrential rains buried 40 homes in La
Pintada.
Pena Nieto said on Saturday that there was little hope
anyone had survived the mudslide in the village.
Guerrero state, home to the Pacific resort city of Acapulco,
has been the hardest hit by heavy rains unleashed by Hurricane
Manuel last week.
Over the weekend, tens of thousands of tourists made their
way out of the heavily flooded beach city, either by special
airlift planes or via the city's main highway, which reopened on
Friday.
The city's international airport reopened to commercial
flights on Sunday morning.
But more than 22,000 homes were listed as damaged in Guerrero
and as many as 20,000 people remained in shelters, according to
Angel Aguirre, the state's governor.
Mudslides and flooding have buried homes and wrecked
highways and bridges in all but two of the country's 31 states,
according to government officials.