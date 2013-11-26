Mexico's TV Azteca buys soccer club Atlas

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma borrows $850 mln aggregate principal amount of loans
* Horizon Pharma Plc - borrowed $850 million aggregate principal amount of loans pursuant to an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of May 7, 2015
MEXICO CITY Nov 25 Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca on Monday bought the troubled Atlas soccer club for about $50 million, the club's president, Eugenio Ruiz, said at a press conference.
The deal will ease the financial woes at the Guadalajara-based club, which was behind on payments to its players and managers.
TV Azteca, Mexico's second-biggest broadcaster and owned by billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas, already owns another soccer team, the Monarcas Morelia.
"A company with these characteristics guarantees that Atlas can continue being a top-level team that aspires to the championship," said Ruiz.
Atlas was founded in 1916 and has won the title once, in 1951.
ABU DHABI, March 30 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Investment Company said its net profit nearly tripled in 2016, while total comprehensive income rebounded to a profit from a loss in 2015, primarily helped by financial investments.
* Symetis and Boston Scientific reach USD 435 million purchase agreement