Mexico's environmental prosecutor fines Ford 18 mln pesos

MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexico's environmental prosecutor Profepa said Monday that it was fining Ford's local unit for selling vehicles in Mexico without the proper environmental certifications.

The fine was is just over 18 million pesos ($1.05 million), Profepa said in a statement. ($1 = 17.2015 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

