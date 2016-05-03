UPDATE 2-Mexico's environmental prosecutor fines Ford

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexico's environmental prosecutor, Profepa, said on Monday it was fining Ford's local unit just over 18 million pesos ($1.05 million) for selling vehicles in Mexico without the proper environmental certifications.
The fine was related to the sale of 4,690 vehicles, Profepa said in a statement, adding the company was missing certificates required under norms regulating gas emissions and noise levels.
In a statement, Ford Mexico said the affected vehicles met the required emissions standards in Mexico.
"The fine is due to not obtaining the emissions certificates on time," the company said, noting it was overhauling its procedures so as to avoid a repeat occurrence.
* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.