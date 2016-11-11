Is there profit in Mexico's Trump slump? Funds divided

Nov 11 The bloodbath in Mexican assets following
Donald Trump's unexpected rise to the U.S. presidency has some
seeing a buying opportunity. Others fear the worst is yet to
come.
The peso suffered a historic sell off this week on fears
Trump's anti-free trade rhetoric could turn into policies that
would hit Mexico's exports. Mexican stocks suffered their
steepest fall in five years and peso bond yields spiked to
five-year highs.
During his campaign, Trump vowed to rewrite or scrap the
North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which has helped
Mexico increase its factory exports to the United States
eight-fold since 1993 to $316 billion a year.
Mexico's IPC stock index has shed more than 7 percent
in the last three days, its worst three-day drop since September
2011.
Credit Suisse said that after the sell off this week, it was
buying Mexican equities, switching back from an underweight
position.
"The Mexican peso is now discounting a correction in the
country's global export market share to pre-NAFTA levels,"
Credit Suisse said in a note to clients. "The peso has already
weakened to reflect U.S. related external risks."
Templeton emerging market manager Mark Mobius seconded that
view in an interview with CNBC. "In the case of Mexico, it looks
like a great opportunity to buy stocks and the currency is down
dramatically," he said.
Ricardo Adrogue, head of emerging market debt for Barings,
said Mexico was being unfairly punished given that a move toward
protectionism by the United States would hit many economies
around the world.
"Even if they specifically target NAFTA, the implications
for the Mexican economy would be relatively mild," said Adrogue,
adding that Mexican domestic consumption would support growth.
"IMPOSSIBLE" TO CALL
The peso sank to a new record low on Friday of 21.37 per
dollar before paring losses to trade at 20.72. By one measure,
the peso is about 25 percent cheaper than its 10-year
average. (See graphic)
Many strategists think the peso could tumble further given
the uncertainty that will weigh over Mexico until Trump takes
office and makes clear what his plans are. Nomura forecast the
currency could end the year at 25 per dollar.
"We need to be intellectually honest with ourselves and our
clients and accept that calling for any nominal level of
interest rates and FX rates in the coming quarters is quite
impossible," BNP Paribas said in a note.
The yield on the country's benchmark 10-year peso bond
has shot up more than 1 percentage point in the last
three days to bid at 7.23 percent on Friday, its highest since
2011 and its biggest jump since 2008.
If foreign investors begin to buy into Mexican debt, it
could help limit the peso's slide. But if investors who already
hold Mexican peso bonds throw in the towel and sell, it could
accelerate the peso's losses as they buy dollars instead.
Casey Preyss, a fund manager at William Blair, said he was
waiting to see what policies Trump would actually commit to and
implement before agreeing if it was a clear buying opportunity.
He shed much of his Mexico position earlier this year, but held
on to airport operators.
"The companies that could benefit are Mexican airport
operators as Mexico is a popular tourist destination and it
became 20 percent cheaper this week," Preyss said.
Mexican airport operators Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte
and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico are
both down about 10 percent in the last three days, while Grupo
Aeroportuario del Sureste has shed more than 5
percent.
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Michael
O'Boyle; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Andrew Hay)