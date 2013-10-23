版本:
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno pays $275 mln for property package

MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's biggest real estate investment trust Fibra Uno on Wednesday said it paid $275 million for 29 industrial properties and four further properties for its land reserve.

The REIT said it made the purchases from Mexican property developers Grupo GP and Clarion Partners, according to a statement.

Fibra Uno was the first REIT to launch in Mexico in 2011. It currently has 316 properties in 29 states of Mexico with a rentable area of approximately 3.1 million square meters.
