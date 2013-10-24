Mexican airport operator GAP reports lower 3rd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico on Thursday said its
third-quarter profit fell 0.9 percent, hurt by a higher tax
burden.
The company said third-quarter profit slipped to
465.1 million pesos ($35.4 million), from 469.3 million pesos a
year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose 4.6 percent to 1.32 billion pesos,
compared to the same period last year.
The company said the number of passengers rose 11.5 percent
over the quarter.
GAP shares closed down 0.3 percent at 69.26 pesos before the
company reported its results.