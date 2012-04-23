Mexican airport operator GAP net slips in 1st-qtr

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, or GAP, on Monday posted a 1.8 percent decline in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier while revenue was nearly flat.
GAP earned 425 million pesos ($33 million) in the January-March period, down from 433 million pesos in the same quarter of 2011.
Quarterly revenue came in at 1.246 billion pesos compared to 1.243 billion pesos a year ago.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.