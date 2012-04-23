Mexican airport operator GAP net slips in 1st-qtr

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, or GAP, on Monday posted a 1.8 percent decline in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier while revenue was nearly flat.

GAP earned 425 million pesos ($33 million) in the January-March period, down from 433 million pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

Quarterly revenue came in at 1.246 billion pesos compared to 1.243 billion pesos a year ago.