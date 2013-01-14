版本:
Mexico's GAP provides 2013 traffic, revenue outlook

MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexican airport operator GAP said on Monday that it expects passenger traffic to rise between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent this year.

The company, which operates 12 airports across Mexico, also anticipated annual revenue growth of between 7.0 percent and 8.5 percent.
