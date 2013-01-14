UPDATE 1-Mexico's GAP provides 2013 traffic, revenue outlook

MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, or GAP, said on Monday that it expects passenger traffic to rise between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent in 2013, slightly above last year's projected growth.

The company, which operates 12 airports across Mexico, also anticipates annual revenue for 2013 to increase between 7.0 percent and 8.5 percent, below the expected 2012 growth range forecast of between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent provided by the company in October.

The company has yet to post 2012 results.

GAP shares gained 1.11 percent to close at 75.85 pesos on Monday, while its New York-traded stock rose 75 cents to finish at $60.23.