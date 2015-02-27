版本:
中国
2015年 2月 28日

Mexican airport operator GAP reports lower 4th-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates airports along Mexico's Pacific Coast, on Friday said its fourth-quarter profit fell 30 percent on weak revenue and a less favorable tax bill.

The company reported a profit of 627 million pesos ($42.5 million), compared to a profit of 896 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter that included a 207 million peso tax benefit.

Revenue fell 0.45 percent to 1.334 billion pesos, hurt by a drop in international passenger traffic and anemic growth in local traveler numbers.

GAP shares were down 0.09 percent at 100.88 pesos in morning trading.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
