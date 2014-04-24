Mexican airport operator GAP first-quarter profit rises

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 21 percent, helped by a pickup in passenger traffic and spending on airport services.
The company, which operates airports in Mexico's Pacific region, said first-quarter profit rose to 649 million pesos ($49.7 million) from 537 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue in the January-March period rose 10 percent to 1.432 billion pesos.
Shares in GAP closed flat at 78.95 pesos on Thursday before the results.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March)
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.