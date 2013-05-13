Mexico's Pemex opens contract bids for Ramones gas pipeline project

MEXICO CITY May 13 Mexico's state oil and gas
monopoly Pemex announced a call for bids Monday on the second
phase of the country's flagship cross-border Ramones natural gas
pipeline project.
In a statement, the company said the second phase of Ramones
will cover 460 miles (740 km) spanning five northern-central
Mexican states, and help the country satisfy growing demand by
tapping cheap gas imports from the United States.
The project also envisions compression, metering and
regulation stations along the route, as well as a new control
center.
Pemex calls the $3.3 billion Ramones pipeline
project its biggest energy infrastructure investment in 40 years
and will eventually supply a fifth of the country's total
natural gas demand.
The first phase of the pipeline, running from the
U.S.-Mexico border to the town of Los Ramones about 75 miles
east of the industrial city of Monterrey, is expected to be in
operation by the end of 2014.
Once fully completed in 2015, the Ramones pipeline will
extend 750 miles from Agua Dulce, Texas, across the border and
deep into central Mexico's industrial heartland.
Agua Dulce is located near the booming Eagle Ford shale gas
play in southern Texas.
Pemex says the project will boost natural gas import
capacity from about 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (cf/d) at
present to about 3.4 billion cf/d.
The full details of the contract bid process will be made
available on May 20, but the contract isn't expected to be
awarded until late summer.