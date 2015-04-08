Mexican cement company GCC sees slowdown as U.S. oil sector dips

METALS-Shanghai metals lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexican cement maker Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua (GCC) expects sales growth to decline this year after record revenue last year as low oil prices constrict demand in the United States, the company's top market.
GCC Treasurer Luis Carlos Arias said in an interview that after a nearly 20-percent sales spike in 2014, the company projects only single digit growth in the United States, which accounts for about 70 percent of total sales.
Demand in Mexico is expected to fall slightly, he said.
Cement is used to build protective casings for oil wells, including drilling projects at U.S. shale developments that have been booming in the United States over the past few years.
Low oil prices have already caused falling rig counts at many shale projects.
Mexico's biggest cement maker Cemex holds an indirect minority stake in GCC, which operates six plants in the United States and Mexico, via a company that owns nearly three-quarters of GCC stock.
GCC has an annual production capacity of 4.4 million tonnes of cement. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Ken Wills)
Gold was steady early on Thursday, holding just above eight-week lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid expectations of imminent interest rate rises. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,218.81 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It hit an eight-week low of $1,213.81 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since March 15. * U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,219.10 an ounce.
* Oil prices retain gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1