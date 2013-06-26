版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 27日 星期四

GM says to invest $691 mln on Mexico ops expansion

MEXICO CITY, June 26 General Motors plans to invest $691 million to expand operations in Mexico, GM Mexico's president Ernesto Hernandez said in Mexico City on Wednesday.

