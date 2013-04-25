版本:
Mexican homebuilder Geo reports 1st-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican homebuilder Geo on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss.

The company reported a loss of 146.3 million pesos ($11.9 million), compared to a profit of 279.8 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

