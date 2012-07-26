版本:
2012年 7月 27日

Mexican homebuilder Geo posts lower 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican homebuilder Corporacion Geo reported a 29 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

The company said quarterly profit fell to 239.6 million pesos ($18 million) from 337.5 million in the year-earlier quarter.

