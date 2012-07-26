Mexican homebuilder Geo posts lower 2nd-qtr profit

BRIEF-Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article
* Currently using Rothschild to provide investment banking and financial advisory services
MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican homebuilder Corporacion Geo reported a 29 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday.
The company said quarterly profit fell to 239.6 million pesos ($18 million) from 337.5 million in the year-earlier quarter.
* Currently using Rothschild to provide investment banking and financial advisory services
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick on Tuesday said it was time for him to "grow up" and get help after a video was published showing him getting into an argument with a driver for the ride service who complained about pay rates.