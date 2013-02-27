版本:
Mexico homebuilder Geo posts slump in 4th-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican homebuilder Geo on Wednesday said net profit in the fourth quarter fell 61 percent.

Profit in the October to December period was 177 million pesos ($14 million) compared to 452 million in the same period in 2011, Geo said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
