Mexico's Geo says reached agreement with bank lenders

MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's largest homebuilder, Corporacion Geo, which is struggling with a heavy debt load and slowing home sales, said on Wednesday that it and its main bank creditors had reached an agreement to cooperate in efforts to restructure its debt.

The agreement provides a base from which Geo said it hopes to negotiate financing to continue its business.

The banks have also agreed not to bring any new legal proceedings against Geo and to suspend existing lawsuits, according to the company's statement to Mexico's stock exchange.

The builder said in April that it hired a financial adviser to seek to restructure its debt, which totaled 13.8 billion Mexican pesos ($1.1 billion) at the end of March.

Separately, Geo said it hired investment bank Rothschild to help in its restructuring process.