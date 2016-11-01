Mexico homebuilder Geo names new chief executive

MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexican homebuilder Geo
said on Monday it had named a new chief executive
officer, less than a year after the previous CEO took over.
Juan Carlos Diaz, who previously headed Mexican homebuilder
Sare, replaced Juan Carlos Brainff on Oct. 24,
according to a filing sent to the Mexican stock exchange.
Jose Carlos Balcazar, a previous head of Administration and
Finance at HSBC's Mexico unit, will also join the board, the
company said.
Geo, which restructured its debt after filing for bankruptcy
in 2014, saw trading of its shares suspended for more than two
years after it failed to meet quarterly reporting requirements,
but gained approval to again trade shares in December.
The company was once Mexico's No. 1 homebuilder but its
fortunes declined amid slumping sales of its low-cost homes far
from urban centers.
