UPDATE 2-Mexican homebuilder Geo posts lower 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican homebuilder Corporacion Geo reported a 29 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the cost of servicing its debt soared and offset higher sales.
The company said quarterly profit fell to 239.6 million pesos ($18 million) from 337.5 million in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $5.8 billion pesos but that was offset by the higher cost of servicing its U.S. dollar debt as the Mexican peso weakened.
Separately, the company said "in light of the current industry environment" it would slash its outlook for free cash flow to equity for 2012.
The company cut the forecast to a range of 200 million to 400 million pesos from a previous 1.5 billion pesos. Geo said the revision is due to changes the company has to make in order to comply with a Mexican government system for certifying housing projects for subsidies.
Geo shares closed up 0.07 percent at 13.78 pesos on Thursday.
