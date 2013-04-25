Mexico homebuilder Geo posts first-quarter loss

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec secures purchase orders worth $1 mln
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican homebuilder Geo on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss.
The company reported a loss of 146.3 million pesos ($11.9 million), compared to a profit of 279.8 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand
* Genuine parts company invests in leading industrial distributor in australasia