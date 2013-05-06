Shares of Mexico's Geo rise on expectations of creditor deal

MEXICO CITY May 6 Shares of Mexico's Corporacion Geo rose on Monday on expectations the country's biggest homebuilder could reach an agreement with its local debt holders.

Creditors were meeting on Monday with representatives of Geo . The homebuilder's stock rose 10.4 percent to 5.9 pesos per share, after having declined by more than 60 percent this year.

Representatives for the creditors said the meeting was still going on.

The Mexican bourse issued a press release last month saying the meeting would be held May 6.

"The market seems to believe that it will begin to fix things, starting with an agreement with its creditors," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst at brokerage Banorte-IXE.

Geo did not make interest payments of 2.3 million pesos ($189,800) due on April 26.

The company had until Monday to make the missed payments, at which point the creditors have the right to demand the full amount of the debt, some 400 million pesos.

Geo's revenue fell 37.9 percent in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2012,. The company reported a loss of 146.3 million pesos (11.9 million dollars) in the first quarter of 2013 compared to a profit of 279.8 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Debt holders were invited to a May 6 meeting to discuss topics ranging from Geo's report on its financial situation to a proposal for partial early redemption of the debt, according to the press release last month.

Geo executives were not immediately available for comment.

Earnings of Geo, and its main rivals Homex and Urbi have been hit hard over the last two years due to over-investment in land and huge developments that don't appeal to Mexican home buyers.

The builder said last month that it had hired a financial advisor to seek to restructure its debt, which totaled 13.8 billion pesos ($1.14 billion) as of March.