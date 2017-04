MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, fell sharply on Friday as unconfirmed reports of a possible shake-up to the bank's management circulated in the market.

Banorte shares were down 5.54 percent at 77.2 pesos per share at 9:15 a.m. local time.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)