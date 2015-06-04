Mexico's GICSA sets IPO share price at 17 pesos

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexican real estate company Grupo GICSA said on Thursday it had set its price per share at 17 pesos in an initial public offering of up to 7.2 billion Mexican pesos ($463.63 million) for local and foreign investors.
GICSA, which builds and operates high-end residential developments, shopping centers and offices, sold 368.4 million shares without considering an optional greenshoe allotment of 55.2 million shares.
The share price was set at the lower end of the 17 to 21 pesos per share price range announced last month.
($1 = 15.5295 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures