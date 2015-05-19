Mexico's GICSA aims to raise up to 9.45 bln pesos in June IPO

MEXICO CITY May 19 Mexican real estate company
Grupo GICSA said on Tuesday it plans an initial public offering
early next month, aiming to raise up to 9.45 billion pesos ($622
million).
GICSA, which builds and operates high-end residential
developments, shopping centers and offices, will sell shares
both in Mexico and abroad.
The June 3 IPO will offer up to 497 million shares at
between 17 to 21 pesos each.
Funds raised from the offering will be used for general
working capital and for building and developing 14 new projects,
as well as to pay down debt, the company added.
GICSA had revenue of 3.5 billion pesos last year, a net
profit of 1.3 billion pesos and total debt of 20.5 billion pesos
($1 = 15.1915 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Dan Grebler)