Mexico's top court blocks move to plant genetically modified soya

MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Mexico's Supreme Court on
Wednesday blocked a move to allow the planting of genetically
modified soya seeds in two states, arguing that indigenous
communities that had fought the move should be consulted before
it was approved.
In a statement, the court said that the five justices had
voted unanimously to grant an injunction against Mexico's
agriculture ministry SAGARPA, which had given the permissions in
the southern Mexican states of Campeche and Yucatan.
On the court docket, U.S. agriculture giant Monsanto Co
appeared among the list of interested parties in the case.
In a statement, Monsanto said it respected the
court's decision and would wait to see the full text of the
ruling.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter)