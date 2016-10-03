Goldcorp starts controlled shutdown of operations at a Mexico mine

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Canada's Goldcorp Inc said it was undertaking a controlled shutdown of operations at its Peñasquito gold mine in northern Mexico, following a blockade by a trucking contractor that began on last Monday.
Goldcorp said on Monday the contractor was concerned about losing business after the company's recent efforts to diversify its local transportation supply chain.
The company said it had taken legal steps, including filing criminal charges against the protesters. The company also said it was ready to talk with the contractor's representatives.
The world's third-biggest gold producer by market value said it did not expect the shutdown to impact overall production or cost estimate for 2016.
The Peñasquito mine produced 860,300 ounce of gold in 2015. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.