Roberto Gonzalez Barrera, head of Mexico's Banorte and Gruma, dies

MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Mexican businessman Roberto Gonzalez Barrera, chairman emeritus of lender Banorte, died Saturday night in Houston, Texas, as a result of complications from pancreatic cancer.

Gonzalez was 81 years old.

A native of the northeastern state of Nuevo Leon, Gonzalez previously headed lender Grupo Financiero Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank, and also founded corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma.

Considered one of the country's top business leaders, Gonzalez also served as chairman of the board of Gruma, a global company with operations spread across Latin America, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Officials at Banorte or Gruma have not yet announced funeral plans.

