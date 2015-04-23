Goodyear to spend $550 million on tire plant in Mexico - source

| MEXICO CITY, April 22
MEXICO CITY, April 22 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
is planning to spend $550 million on a new tire plant in
Mexico, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest in a
string of investment pledges in the country's booming auto
sector.
The Goodyear plant, which will begin operations in 2017,
will produce tires primarily for the domestic market, said the
person, who declined to be named as the investment was not yet
public.
The company is expected to announce the investment at a
joint event with the government on Friday in Mexico City, the
person said. Goodyear spokesman Eduardo Arguelles declined to
comment.
The investment comes shortly after automakers Toyota
, Ford and Volkswagen unveiled major
expansion plans in Mexico, taking advantage of Mexico's low
wages, free trade agreements and proximity to the United States.
Last week, Toyota said it would spend $1 billion on a
passenger car plant, and Ford said it would spend $2.5 billion
on engine and transmission operations. German Volkswagen said
last month it will invest about $1 billion to expand its vehicle
assembly plant in Mexico's Puebla state.
