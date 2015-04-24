UPDATE 2-Goodyear to spend $550 million on new tire plant in Mexico

(Adds details about plant, background)
MEXICO CITY, April 24 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
will invest $550 million to build a new plant in Mexico, the
company and the country's economy minister said on Friday.
The Goodyear tire plant will be located in the
central state of San Luis Potosi, Economy Minister Ildefonso
Guajardo said at an event in Mexico City, confirming an earlier
Reuters report.
The plant, which will begin production in mid-2017, will
employ about 1,000 people at full production and make about 6
million tires per year for markets in the Americas, Goodyear
said in a statement.
The company said the new factory would be part of its effort
to meet growing demand for premium passenger-car tires in North
America and Latin America. It expects demand for them to grow by
10 million tires a year from 2014 through 2019.
Goodyear's announcement marks the latest in a recent bonanza
of auto investments in Mexico to take advantage of the country's
low wages, free trade agreements and proximity to the United
States.
This spring, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp
and Volkswagen AG have all said they would expand
their presence in the country.
Goodyear, which has 50 plants in 22 countries, sold 162
million tires worldwide last year, including 61.1 million in
North America and 17.4 million in Latin America, according to
its 2014 earnings report. The Mexican plant investment is part
of Goodyear's plans for capital spending of $1.1 billion in 2015
and $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in 2016.
Mexico is the fifth-largest producer of auto parts in the
world, Economy Minister Guajardo said.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein in Mexico City;
Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)