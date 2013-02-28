Mexican corn miller Gruma Q4 profit drops 64 percent

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Profit falls to 327 million pesos
* Higher financing costs, Venezuela troubles weigh
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter profit slumped 64 percent due to higher financing costs and labor troubles at its Venezuela unit.
Fourth-quarter profit fell to 327 million pesos ($25 million) from 918 million pesos a year earlier.
Financing costs rose to 231 million pesos due to higher interest payments and foreign exchange losses, compared with a financing gain of 99 million pesos in the year-ago period.
Gruma said revenue rose 2 percent to 16.398 billion pesos from 16.766 billion pesos a year earlier.
The company said that sales in Venezuela fell 15 percent due to a labor conflict and electricity supply problems, adding that it had now resolved the dispute with workers and the plants were operating normally.
Gruma shares closed down 2.2 percent on Wednesday at 44.43 pesos, slipping off a record high, before its earnings were issued after market close.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.