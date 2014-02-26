Mexican corn miller Gruma reports higher fourth-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled from the year-earlier period, helped by a sharp drop in financing costs that offset weaker revenue.

The company reported a profit of 2.097 billion pesos ($160 million), compared to a profit of 1.115 billion pesos in the year earlier period.

Revenue fell 2 percent to 13.666 billion pesos and sales volume also fell 3 percent, hurt by a dip in government sales, the company said.

Offsetting the lower revenue, the company said financing costs fell 25 percent in comparison with the year-earlier period as Gruma paid less on its U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

Gruma shares closed up 0.57 percent at 107.86 pesos before the company reported its results.