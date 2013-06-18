版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 19日 星期三 06:29 BJT

Mexico corn miller Gruma refinances $400 mln debt

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 18 Mexican corn miller Gruma said on Tuesday it refinanced $400 million in debt taken out last year to buy back a stake in the company previously owned by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland.

The company had borrowed $400 million from Goldman Sachs to buy the 23 percent stake. Gruma said in a statement it replaced the short-term credit with two syndicated five-year loans, improving its debt profile.

In addition to the Gruma stake, the company also purchased minority stakes in Azteca Milling, Molinera de Mexico and Gruma Venezuela.

Gruma last week announced it had asked the World Bank to arbitrate in its negotiations with Venezuela over the nationalization of its factories there.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐