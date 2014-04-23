Mexican corn miller Gruma 1st-quarter profit soars

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday first-quarter profit nearly tripled, helped by improved operational performance and a lower tax bill.
The company reported a profit of 621.9 million pesos ($47.6 million), compared with 209.2 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 13.4 billion pesos.
Gruma shares closed slightly up 0.04 percent at 109.28 pesos before the company reported its results.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Writing by Elinor Comlay; Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend