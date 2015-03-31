版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 02:19 BJT

Mexico's Gruma acquires tortilla maker for 45 mln euros

MEXICO CITY, March 31 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Tuesday its Spanish unit has agreed to pay about 45 million euros ($48.28 million) to acquire the production and sales operations of Fat Taco and Azteca Foods in Spain.

Gruma's shares edged up 0.30 percent to 198.89 pesos shortly after midday. ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐