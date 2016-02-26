Mexico's Gruma says plans around $350 mln of capex in 2016

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma plans capital expenditures of around $350 million during 2016, the company said on Friday in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
Among investments, the company said it planned to build a new tortilla plant in Dallas, Texas, and to expand a corn mill in Evansville, Indiana. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.