Mexico's Gruma says plans around $350 mln of capex in 2016

MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma plans capital expenditures of around $350 million during 2016, the company said on Friday in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

Among investments, the company said it planned to build a new tortilla plant in Dallas, Texas, and to expand a corn mill in Evansville, Indiana. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)

