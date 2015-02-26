Carlos Slim conglomerate, Carso, reports lower 4th-qtr profit

BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Billionaire businessman Carlos Slim's conglomerate, Grupo Carso, said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit fell by a third from the year-earlier quarter, hurt by a loss on interest-rate derivative positions and a currency loss.
Fourth-quarter profit fell to 1.289 billion pesos ($87 million) from 1.929 billion pesos in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Carso, which operates energy, infrastructure and retail businesses, also reported flat fourth-quarter revenue at 24.857 billion pesos.
The company said its retail unit saw a pickup of 4.4 percent in revenue, while its infrastructure and energy units reported a revenue drop of 4.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
Carso said its infrastructure and energy units were affected by lower demand for land-drilling and rig-building contracts.
Shares of Carso closed down 2.5 percent at 65.19 pesos on Thursday. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.
NEW YORK, May 8 Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business.