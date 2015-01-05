Former Walmex CEO to head Mexico's Grupo Lala

MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Mexican dairy company Grupo
Lala has appointed Scot Rank, the former chief
executive officer of Wal-Mart de Mexico, as its new
chief executive to replace retiring top boss Arquimedes Celis,
the company said on Monday.
Celis, who served as CEO for 14 years, will retire on June
30 but continue as a board member at the company, one of Latin
America's largest dairy producers.
Walmex, Mexico's biggest retailer, said in October that Scot
Rank was stepping down after five years as CEO and 14 years on
the board. Enrique Ostale, Walmex Chairman and Latin America
chief executive officer for parent company Wal-Mart Stores Inc
took over as CEO of Walmex on Jan. 1.
The change at Walmex comes more than two years after the New
York Times published an investigative report alleging that
Walmex bribed local officials to open stores faster.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Berstein; Editing by Chris
Reese)