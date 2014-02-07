版本:
CORRECTED-Mexican miner Grupo Mexico posts $453.9 mln Q4 2013 profit

(Corrects fourth-quarter profit)

MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a profit of $453.9 million on revenue of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
