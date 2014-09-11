Miner Grupo Mexico to create $151 mln fund for toxic spill clean-up-Gov't

MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Mexican miner Grupo Mexico's subsidiaries are creating a 2 billion peso ($151.46 million) fund to clean up a toxic spill at its giant Buenavista copper mine, the government said on Thursday.

The government said Grupo Mexico could face fines totaling 44.5 million pesos ($3.37 million).

A toxic leak at the copper mine, one of the world's biggest, released 40,000 cubic meters of mining acid into the Bacanuchi River in the northern state of Sonora last month, leading critics to call for massive fines against the company and even an end to its Buenavista concession. (1 US dollar = 13.2050 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)