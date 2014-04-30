Mexican miner Grupo Mexico's first-quarter profit drops 35 pct

BRIEF-CSX Q1 adjusted EPS $0.51 excluding items
* CSX Corp - in march 2017, company reduced its management workforce by 765 employees through an involuntary separation program with enhanced benefits
MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican metals miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit fell 34.8 percent compared to the same period last year to total $376.54 million.
The company said that sales fell 11.2 percent to $2.18 billion in the three months to end-March.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* CSX Corp - in march 2017, company reduced its management workforce by 765 employees through an involuntary separation program with enhanced benefits
April 19 American Express Co posted a 13 percent fall in first-quarter profit, as it spent more on premium rewards to retain customers in a very competitive credit card industry.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S