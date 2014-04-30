版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 30日 星期三 09:14 BJT

Mexican miner Grupo Mexico's first-quarter profit drops 35 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican metals miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit fell 34.8 percent compared to the same period last year to total $376.54 million.

The company said that sales fell 11.2 percent to $2.18 billion in the three months to end-March.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐