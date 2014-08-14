版本:
Mexican broadcaster Televisa says buys 100 pct of Cablecom

MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's largest broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday that it had paid 8.55 billion mexican pesos ($653.96 million) to acquire the remaining shares in Mexican cable company Cablecom that did not already own.

Televisa, the world's largest provider of Spanish-language content, last year paid around $545 million to buy 51 percent of the company with an option to buy the remaining 49 percent.

(1 US dollar = 13.0742 Mexican peso) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
